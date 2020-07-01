Gold prices hit new high as Covid scare resurfaces

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Gold prices touched a new high of ₹48,886 per 10 gram against the previous close of ₹48,559 on the back of a sharp rally in the international markets on fears that a second wave of Covid could take a huge toll on the global economy.
Similarly, gold (0.916 purity) was up by ₹300 at ₹44,780 per 10 gram.
The sharp rally in the yellow metal in the last few days has already wiped out the demand for jewellery in India and it is expected to take a further hit as the government extends the curbs. .
Some of the jewellers who had opened their shops a few days ago are preparing to shut them again due to weak demand and restriction on public movement proposed by the government. Loss of jobs across sectors and postponement of weddings have already taken a huge toll on gold demand.
Rahul Gupta, Head of Research, Emkay Global Financial Services, said the market sentiment turned cautious after news of fast spreading of the coronavirus around the globe and concern that a second wave of infections could hit soon. Also, there are worries over renewed US-China trade war, boosting the safe-haven demand for gold.
Gold futures at the MCX hit a fresh all-time high of ₹48,982 per 10 gram, while MCX silver continued to trade close to the all-time high of ₹50,000 per kg.
Ishu Datwani, Founder, ANMOL, said physical demand has been falling consistently as only people with genuine demand are visiting shops to buy jewellery. Once people start accepting the new rates psychologically, they will come back to buy, he said.
Aditya Pethe, Director, WHP Jewellers, said gold prices will continue to rise for the next two years and may touch ₹55,000 per 10 grams in six months before taking a pause.
Vaibhav Saraf, Director, Aisshpra Gems and Jewels, said given the current state of economic uncertainty and fast spreading of Covid, the safe haven status of gold would take the prices to ₹68,000 in two years.
In global markets, gold prices edged closer to an eight-year high. Spot gold edged up 0.1 per cent at $1,782.21 per ounce on Comex in the US, after hitting its $1,785 in the previous session — the highest since October 2012.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...