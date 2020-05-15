Commodities

Good demand for Mysore turmeric

Erode | Updated on May 15, 2020 Published on May 15, 2020

There was good demand for Mysore turmeric in Erode markets on Friday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,211-6,349 a quintal and root variety at ₹4,819-6,009. Out of 1,925 bags kept for sale, only 831 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric went for ₹5,260-6,422 and root variety for ₹4,869-5,799. Of the 970 bags placed for sale, 732 found takers. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,699-6,364 and root variety at ₹5,389-5,899. Of the 502 bags kept for sale, 385 were sold.

