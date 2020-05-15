There was good demand for Mysore turmeric in Erode markets on Friday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,211-6,349 a quintal and root variety at ₹4,819-6,009. Out of 1,925 bags kept for sale, only 831 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric went for ₹5,260-6,422 and root variety for ₹4,869-5,799. Of the 970 bags placed for sale, 732 found takers. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,699-6,364 and root variety at ₹5,389-5,899. Of the 502 bags kept for sale, 385 were sold.