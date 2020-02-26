Commodities

Good demand for new turmeric

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on February 26, 2020 Published on February 26, 2020

Traders are showing interest in new turmeric.“For the third day in succession, the arrival of new Mysore-8 variety was high. As many as 986 bags of new turmeric arrived and were sold. “Though the prices mostly remained unchanged, better quality turmeric fetched slightly higher prices,” said Krishnamurthy, a trader.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, new turmeric was sold at ₹5,969-6,709 a quintal for finger turmeric and ₹5,426-6,309 for root variety. Old finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,432-6,916 and root variety at ₹4,681- 6,099. Of the total arrival of 1,988 bags, 1,129 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, old turmeric was sold at ₹5,469-6,729 and root variety at ₹4,869-6,099. Of the arrival of 289 bags, 230 bags were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,669-6,859 and root variety at ₹5,155-6,264. Of 503 bags kept for sale, 254 bags were sold.

