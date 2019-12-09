Govt keeps toria MSP at Rs 4,425 a quintal

Why do people buy Apple MacBooks?
We are supposed to be in the ‘Post-PC Era’. But anyone who uses technology will know that the PC hasn’t died, ...
The government has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) for toria in 2019-20, an oilseed crop very similar to rapeseed, at Rs 4,425 per quintal, an official statement said here on Monday. Toria MSP is similar as the floor price announced for mustard/rapeseed in October this year.
The procurement of toria, which is normally grown many States in eastern India and also in limited areas of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab mainly as catch crop between kharif and rabi season, will be carried out by NAFED and Small Farmers Agri-Business Consortium and other designated Central agencies, the statement said.
We are supposed to be in the ‘Post-PC Era’. But anyone who uses technology will know that the PC hasn’t died, ...
Presence of nitrosaminesDiabetes drugs on FDA watchThe United States Food and Drug Administration has been ...
Safeguarding human health from climate change impacts is more urgent than ever, yet most countries are not ...
Mansukh MandaviyaUnion Minister of State for Shipping(Independent Charge); and Chemicals & Fertilisers ...
The Indian benchmarks are trading marginally higher today, as the Nifty spot index and the Sensex spot index ...
The rupee (INR) managed to hold onto the support at 71.4 even though it faced some pressure against the dollar ...
A safe bet for conservative investors, it is the cheapest among exchange-traded funds
Both the Nifty and the Sensex have begun to decline; investors should tread with caution
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...