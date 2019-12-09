Commodities

Govt keeps toria MSP at Rs 4,425 a quintal

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 09, 2019

The government has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) for toria in 2019-20, an oilseed crop very similar to rapeseed, at Rs 4,425 per quintal, an official statement said here on Monday. Toria MSP is similar as the floor price announced for mustard/rapeseed in October this year.

The procurement of toria, which is normally grown many States in eastern India and also in limited areas of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab mainly as catch crop between kharif and rabi season, will be carried out by NAFED and Small Farmers Agri-Business Consortium and other designated Central agencies, the statement said.

oilseeds and edible oil
