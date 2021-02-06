Govt looking at regulating digital gold schemes: Official

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Finance Ministry has asked IIM-Ahmedabad’s India Gold Policy Centre (IGPC) to come out with a paper on how gold refining can be ramped up in the country. Policy inputs are needed on this front as the government intends to shortly work on a plan to strengthen gold refining, K Rajaraman, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in Finance Ministry, said on Saturday.
While the possibility of strengthening gold mining is a distant target, there is certainly a possibility of ramping up gold refining, he said at the 4th Gold & Gold Markets virtual conference 2021, organised by IGPC@IIMA.
He also said the Mines Ministry is working on amendments to the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act (MMDRA) and these will have beneficial impact on prospects for gold mining.
Rajaraman said the government is in the process of deciding on the regulation of digital gold accumulation schemes and how consumers can be protected while at the same time ensuring the industry grows. He said the emerging facet of gold is digital gold, which is an unregulated space.
“We feel there is need for some kind of regulation to protect consumers against default risk or fraud. This (digital gold) is a noble and convenient way of saving. If adequate protection is given, the gold market could grow,” he said. Rajaraman wanted IGPC to study the digital gold accumulation schemes and come out with a paper that could help in policy- making on this front.
Rajaraman asked the IGPC to start working on regulation of domestic spot gold markets. It has been asked to come up with suggestions for strengthening the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Act (WDRA) and Securities Contracts Regulation Act in light of the National Spot Exchange Ltd scam of 2013.
He also underscored the need to study the change in consumer behaviour in gold buying post Covid-19.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...