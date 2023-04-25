In a first, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has released month-wise bidding calendar for solar, wind, hybrid and round-the-clock capacity auctions. The calendar shows how much capacity will be put out for bidding in each month between April 2023 and March 2025, totalling 50 GW.

Further, from now on it would not be just the government company, SECI, which would act as the intermediary power purchaser—auctioning capacities, buying power and on-selling it to other electricity distribution companies. NTPC, NHPC and SJVN are the other public sector companies that will share the burden with SECI. In fact, SJVN was appointed as a ‘designated intermediary procurer’ only on Monday.

MNRE’s bidding timetable shows that SECI and NTPC would tender out 15 GW each, while NHPC and SJVN would do 10 GW each.

