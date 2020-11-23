‘Govt should crack down on illegal pellet exports’

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) has alleged that the illegal export of 9 million tonnes of pellets by private producers is the reason for shortage of iron ore in the first half of this fiscal.
The illegal exports of pellet has also turned out to be a revenue loss for the exchequer. Unlike export duty of 30 per cent on iron ore, pellets were exported duty free.
The government had banned pellet export by private producers and allowed only State-owned KIOCL and its subsidiaries to export pellet duty-free after meeting the domestic supply. KIOCL had exported 1.99 mt last fiscal against 1.52 mt shipped out in FY19.
RK Sharma, Secretary General, FIMI, said that a major quantity of 9 million tonnes of pellets were exported illegally by private manufacturers. “Had this pellet exports by private entities been stopped, the iron ore requirements of steel industry would have been met completely,” he said in a letter to the Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Steel.
Of the 19 million tonne of iron ore exported in the first half this fiscal, about 16 mt had iron ore content of 58 per cent and the rest was of 62 per cent grade, which are not preferred by domestic steel producers. Moreover, a major quantity of iron ore export was from the inventory lying unsold at the pit-head, he said.
The primary steel producers are projecting an artificial iron ore shortage despite each steel company having a captive source to meet their requirement. In fact, the primary steel producers with their own iron ore mine are at cost advantage besides assured supply, said Sharma.
Sharma said steel companies have increased prices three times between July and October while it has been raised by another ₹2,000-2,500 a tonne this month, hitting the secondary and downstream industry severely.
The government should immediately introduce a steel price monitoring system and regulation for sale by integrated steel producers besides implementing complete ban on pellet export by private players, he said.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...