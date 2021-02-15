Green teas top at the coonoor tea auctions

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Two grades of green tea topped the auctions of Sale No 6 of the Coonoor Tea Trade Association.
“The ‘super fine’ Green Tea grade of Pascoes Woodlands topped the entire auctions when BR Tea Co bought it for ₹321 a kg”, Ravichandran Broos, General Manager, Paramount Tea Marketing P Ltd told BusinessLine.
“The ‘MONGRA’ Grade Green tea of Pascoes Woodlands came next when Jai Tulsi Enterprises bought it for ₹296 a kg”, he said.
Among orthodox teas, Kodanad got ₹263, Havukal ₹261, Kairbetta ₹250, Glendale ₹232, Nonsuch Orthodox ₹226, Kil Kotagiri ₹223, Narikkal Estate ₹215, Devashola ₹205 and Mailoor ₹200.
Among other CTC teas, Pinewood Estate got ₹265, Crosshill Estate Special ₹256, Riverside Estate ₹221, Hittakkal Estate ₹219, Bellatti Estate ₹216, Shanthi Supreme ₹215, Homedale Premium ₹206, Kannavarai Estate ₹202, Selva Ganapathy Premium and Navilkal Estate ₹200 each.
Overall, teas worth ₹8.09 crore remained unsold as there were no takers for as much as 39 per cent of the offer.
This was despite the average price dropping to ₹133.23 a kg from ₹134.11 last week.
As only 9.68 lakh kg sold against 12.19 lakh kg last week, the overall earnings this week nosedived to ₹12.90 crore from last week’s ₹16.35 crore. Consequently, earnings dropped by as much as ₹3.45 crore or 21.10 per cent in just one week.
Both the upcountry buyers and exporters were selective and were hesitant to pick up high priced teas.
Harsh winter conditions in many countries including parts of the US, Russia and Europe with frozen waterways obstructing the movement of goods have affected tea shipments, exporters said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...