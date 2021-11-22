Guarseed, gum crash as crude oil slips below $80 a barrel

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Guar gum futures opened sharply lower on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) on Monday as crude oil prices slipped firmly below $80 a barrel during the weekend.
Profit booking was also witnessed in these counters, as they had surged nearly 14 per cent last month, besides rains across the country have improved guarseed production prospects.
On NCDEX, December futures slipped over four per cent before recovering a tad. The contract was last quoted at ₹11,391 a quintal after having slipped to ₹11,171 and previous close of ₹11,827.
Guar gum January contracts were quoted at ₹11,569 against the previous close of ₹11,994.
Guarseed December futures dropped by over two per cent to ₹6,154 a quintal from the previous close of ₹6,285 and January contracts slid nearly two per cent to ₹6,230 from ₹6,356.
Guar gum and seed prices had run up during the last couple of months on erratic monsoon rains and rise in crude oil prices. Though monsoon is bountiful since September, crude oil prices have topped $80 to keep the counter bullish.
India accounts for 80 per cent of guar gum supply in the global market and it is used for various purposes, more importantly for oil exploration. Above $80 a barrel, exploration of shale oil becomes viable.
Since December last year, guarseed was ruling around ₹3,900 a quintal and guar gum around ₹5,720.
On Monday, Brent crude was quoted at $78.75 a barrel and WTI Texas crude at $75.89.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...