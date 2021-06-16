Commodities

H-Energy inks MoU for supply of re-gasified LNG to Petrobangla

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 16, 2021

Gets nod to build, own and operate Kanai Chhata-Shrirampur natural gas pipeline.

H-Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Petrobangla on Wednesday to supply re-gasified liquefied natural gas (R-LNG) from India to Bangladesh.

“The companies will soon finalize a long-term supply agreement to commence the supply of re-gasified LNG to Bangladesh through a cross border natural gas pipeline,” H-Energy said in a statement.

H-Energy has received permission from the Petroleum and Natural gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to build, own and operate Kanai Chhata-Shrirampur natural gas pipeline connecting it’s LNG terminal in West Bengal to Bangladesh, to enable cross border supply of re-gasified LNG.

H-Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary HE Marketing Private Ltd will be responsible for sourcing LNG and for supplying R-LNG to Petrobangla. Within Bangladesh, Petrobangla will supply re-gasified LNG to gas-based power producers and other gas consumers, it added.

