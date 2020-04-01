Have commodity markets hit the bottom?

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Have commodity prices seen the bottom already or is there some more pain left? This is the question agitating the minds of almost all stakeholders in the commodity supply chain.
As is well known, there is a strong positive relationship between economic growth and consumption of certain commodities, often referred to as growth commodities. Energy products such as crude oil and natural gas as also industrial metals such as steel and copper are good examples.
With the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the growth commodities have taken a big hit, primarily because of fears of the world economy moving towards recession following lockdown of cities, stoppage of international travel and substantially slowing global trade.
Major economies, including the US, China and Europe, are all facing the onslaught of the dreaded coronavirus. It is as yet unclear how soon the pandemic will come under total control around the world. Meanwhile, major economies have announced a series of monetary policy measures, including sharp reduction in interest rate and substantial enhancement of liquidity in addition to fiscal stimulus.
This firefighting is of course necessary to stem the growth plunge. There is a ray of hope from China where the worst of Covid-19 seems to be over.
After a disastrous two-month period till February, business activities have begun to recover. China’s latest PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) for the manufacturing sector as well as for the services sector has improved.
However, the world has still a long way to go before it starts to function normally. Despite recovery in China’s economic activity, a big surge in demand is unlikely to materialise any time soon because other economies – exporters to China and importers of Chinese products – are yet to recover from the pandemic.
So, there are supply side and demand side challenges. For instance, many mines across geographies are closed or have cut back production. So, raw material availability is tightening. Similarly, many countries that import Chinese products are not yet ready for business.
So, after a disastrous first quarter, one may have to await developments in the second quarter in terms of success in containment of the pandemic and countries getting back into recovery mode.
It may be premature to assert that the worst is over for the global commodity market.
The worst performer has undoubtedly been crude oil with prices falling to multi-year lows. Brent has fallen below $25 a barrel and WTI briefly slid below $20 a barrel, a situation unthinkable at the beginning of this year.
The writer is a policy commentator and global commodities market specialist. Views are personal
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...