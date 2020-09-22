Commodities

Limited supplies boost chana

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on September 22, 2020 Published on September 22, 2020

Weak availability of government stock and improved buying lifted chana (kanta) at the mandis in Indore today to ₹5,150-75 a quintal, while chana (mausmi) ruled at ₹4,200-4,300 and chana (desi) at ₹4,200-4,225.

Compared to last week, chana is up by ₹100 a quintal. Chana dal (average) today rose to ₹6,200-6,300 , chana dal (medium) ruled at ₹6,300-6,500, while chana dal (bold) was at ₹6,700-6,800 a quintal, respectively.

Dollar chana ruled stable at ₹6,400-7,200 a quintal on subdued domestic demand. Weak export demand dragged dollar chana in the container with the 42/44 count declining to ₹7,450; 44/46 count at ₹7,300, while dollar chana (58/60 count) went for ₹6,900 a quintal, respectively.

Arrival of dollar chana in mandis across Madhya Pradesh today stood at 6,000-7,000 bags.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 22, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.