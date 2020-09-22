Limited supplies boost chana

Weak availability of government stock and improved buying lifted chana (kanta) at the mandis in Indore today to ₹5,150-75 a quintal, while chana (mausmi) ruled at ₹4,200-4,300 and chana (desi) at ₹4,200-4,225.

Compared to last week, chana is up by ₹100 a quintal. Chana dal (average) today rose to ₹6,200-6,300 , chana dal (medium) ruled at ₹6,300-6,500, while chana dal (bold) was at ₹6,700-6,800 a quintal, respectively.

Dollar chana ruled stable at ₹6,400-7,200 a quintal on subdued domestic demand. Weak export demand dragged dollar chana in the container with the 42/44 count declining to ₹7,450; 44/46 count at ₹7,300, while dollar chana (58/60 count) went for ₹6,900 a quintal, respectively.

Arrival of dollar chana in mandis across Madhya Pradesh today stood at 6,000-7,000 bags.