Spot rubber stays flat

Spot rubber ended the week on a steady note on Friday. RSS-4 continued to rule unchanged at ₹133 a kg consecutively for the tenth day, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹129 as per dealers. Sentiments remained neutral on buyer resistance despite a firm closing in global trendsetters and domestic short supplies.

Natural rubber futures closed higher in day time trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The most active January 2021 delivery was up by 265 yuan (₹2,860.80) to close at 12,635 yuan (₹136,400.72) a tonne. RSS-3 (spot) dropped further to ₹142.79 (143.06) per kg at Bangkok. SMR-20 improved to ₹103.52 (99.44) and Latex 60% to ₹89.41 (87.70) per kg at Kuala Lumpur. Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:133 (133); RSS-5: 129 (129); ISNR-20: 108.50 (108.50) and Latex (60% drc): 77 (77).

Published on September 25, 2020
