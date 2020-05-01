Commodities

Tea Board disburses ₹12.80 cr in South

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on May 01, 2020 Published on May 01, 2020

The Tea Board has released another tranche of financial assistance to stakeholders in the South. “Another tranche of financial assistance totalling ₹4.89 crore has been remitted to the bank accounts of 159 stakeholders in South India,” Tea Board Executive Director M Balaji said.

“Of this, ₹9.97 lakh has been paid to 32 tea small growers for replanting and rejuvenation pruning. Besides, ₹49.85 lakh has been disbursed to 48 small growers under special package for Idukki in Kerala,” he added.

Eight tea estates have received ₹99.57 lakh for purchase of machinery, while ₹4.93 lakh has been given to 47 wards of tea estate workers under Human Resource Development scheme, he said.

An amount of ₹3.25 crore has been provided to 24 tea factories to promote and fulfil the domestic and external market demand for orthodox teas, he added.

In all, a sum exceeding ₹12.80 crore has been disbursed to 2,877 beneficiaries during the lockdown period, he said and appealed to all stakeholders to follow the guidelines to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Published on May 01, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Weak demand drags pulses