Tea Board disburses ₹12.80 cr in South

The Tea Board has released another tranche of financial assistance to stakeholders in the South. “Another tranche of financial assistance totalling ₹4.89 crore has been remitted to the bank accounts of 159 stakeholders in South India,” Tea Board Executive Director M Balaji said.

“Of this, ₹9.97 lakh has been paid to 32 tea small growers for replanting and rejuvenation pruning. Besides, ₹49.85 lakh has been disbursed to 48 small growers under special package for Idukki in Kerala,” he added.

Eight tea estates have received ₹99.57 lakh for purchase of machinery, while ₹4.93 lakh has been given to 47 wards of tea estate workers under Human Resource Development scheme, he said.

An amount of ₹3.25 crore has been provided to 24 tea factories to promote and fulfil the domestic and external market demand for orthodox teas, he added.

In all, a sum exceeding ₹12.80 crore has been disbursed to 2,877 beneficiaries during the lockdown period, he said and appealed to all stakeholders to follow the guidelines to stop the spread of Covid-19.