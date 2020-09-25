Commodities

Uptrend continues in pulses

Updated on September 25, 2020 Published on September 25, 2020

Even as mandis all-over Madhya Pradesh remained closed today on account of ongoing farmers’ protest, due to weak availability and increased buying from the millers, uptrend continued in pulse seeds. Tur (Maharashtra) rose to ₹7,200 a quintal, while tur (Nimari) ruled at ₹5,800-7,000. Tur dal (sawa no.) was at ₹9,300-9,400, tur dal (full) at ₹9,500-9,700, while tur marka went for ₹9,900-10,100 a quintal. Masur (bold) was at ₹5,650 a quintal. Urad and moong ruled firm amidst reports of large scale damage to both the crops on account of heavy rains. Urad (bold) fetched ₹7,500-8,000 a quintal, urad (average) ruled at ₹6,000-6,500 a quintal. Moong (bold) went for ₹7,000-7,500 a quintal, moong (average) was quoted at ₹6,000-6,500 a quintal.

