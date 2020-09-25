Uptrend continues in pulses

Even as mandis all-over Madhya Pradesh remained closed today on account of ongoing farmers’ protest, due to weak availability and increased buying from the millers, uptrend continued in pulse seeds. Tur (Maharashtra) rose to ₹7,200 a quintal, while tur (Nimari) ruled at ₹5,800-7,000. Tur dal (sawa no.) was at ₹9,300-9,400, tur dal (full) at ₹9,500-9,700, while tur marka went for ₹9,900-10,100 a quintal. Masur (bold) was at ₹5,650 a quintal. Urad and moong ruled firm amidst reports of large scale damage to both the crops on account of heavy rains. Urad (bold) fetched ₹7,500-8,000 a quintal, urad (average) ruled at ₹6,000-6,500 a quintal. Moong (bold) went for ₹7,000-7,500 a quintal, moong (average) was quoted at ₹6,000-6,500 a quintal.