Higher arrivals drag moong

Steady rise in the arrival of new summer crop has dragged moong prices at the mandis in Madhya Pradesh. Moong (bold) declined to ₹8,100-8,300, while moong (Madhya Pradesh) was at ₹7,900-8,000 a quintal. Moong mongar ruled at ₹11,000 a quintal, while moong dal (bold) fetched ₹10,800. According to Suresh Agrawal, a local pulse trader and President, All India Pulse Seeds Association, moong prices are expected to decline further as the arrival of new crop gains momentum in the coming days. Bearish sentiment also prevailed in other pulse seeds on weak demand with tur (Maharashtra) being quoted at ₹5,300-5,400, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹5,000-5,200 a quintal. Tur dal (full) was at ₹8,200-8,300, while tur dal (sawa no.) ruled at ₹7,500 a quintal. Urad (Myanmar, Mumbai) went for ₹6,700, while urad (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹6,500 a quintal. Urad dal (bold) was at ₹9,000-10,000, while urad medium ruled at ₹7,500-8,000 a quintal, respectively.