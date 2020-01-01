Commodities

Higher demand lifts pulses

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on January 01, 2020 Published on January 01, 2020

Higher demand in summer moong, weak availability and report of lower crop output have perked up moong in Indore mandis with moong (bold) rising to ₹7,800-8,100 a quintal, while moong (medium) was quoted at ₹6,500-7,200. Moong dal (medium) quoted at ₹9,100-9,200, moong dal (bold) at ₹9,300-9,400, while moong mongar ruled at ₹9,500-9,600. Urad (bold) was quoted at ₹8,000-8,100, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-6,500. Urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹8,700-8,800.

