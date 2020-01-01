Higher demand lifts pulses

Higher demand in summer moong, weak availability and report of lower crop output have perked up moong in Indore mandis with moong (bold) rising to ₹7,800-8,100 a quintal, while moong (medium) was quoted at ₹6,500-7,200. Moong dal (medium) quoted at ₹9,100-9,200, moong dal (bold) at ₹9,300-9,400, while moong mongar ruled at ₹9,500-9,600. Urad (bold) was quoted at ₹8,000-8,100, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-6,500. Urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹8,700-8,800.