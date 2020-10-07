Hindustan Zinc launches e-platform for buying non-ferrous metals

The ‘solar moment’ in carbon
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) on Wednesday launched Evolve, India’s first online buying platform for non-ferrous metals.
The online platform has been created by SAP.
Evolve will offer a three-click buying experience for zinc, lead, silver and acid on a single platform. The metals on the portal will be priced in INR with the help of real-time pricing based on London Metal Exchange/London Bullion Market Association.
The online portal will also offer integrated solutions including “KYC for customer onboarding, GST integration, SAP integration for credit management and accounting, auto hedging (in collaboration with JP Morgan) as well as product management.”
Integrating solutions such as the GSTN portal will also help combat fraudulent transactions according to the company.
Buyers can purchase these metals in quantities as low as one tonne.
The platform is focused on helping business purchase metals in an easier manner, especially for small and medium businesses.
Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, said, “EVOLVE stands for our vision to offer to our customers specially MSMEs a hassle-free experience of buying our product online with convenience of smaller size of buy and dynamic pricing. In the sphere of On-Line shopping experience, EVOLVE will enable us to contribute immensely to the ecosystem of Atma nirbhar Bharat.”
Harsha Shetty, CMO, Hindustan Zinc, said, “Evolve was born out of the philosophy of enabling metal buying in ‘three clicks’. This portal is aimed at MSMEs who can now get world class Digital store for buying metal in INR coupled with allied services (In Phase 2) of Micro credit, Micro Logistics, curated Technical services. This will reduce their cost of buying significantly and aids the competitiveness of MSMEs in India.”
“The focus was to ensure higher uptime, coupled with faster loading times – resulting in a smoother experience,” added Shetty.
The platform is based on SAP technologies including Commerce Cloud (Hybris), SAP’s B2B and B2C commerce platform, their digital core on SAP ERP and SAP’s Business technology Platform.
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Experts feel that linking the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy to incentives for an electric vehicle future ...
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
₹1144 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1133112011501170 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The stock of Mindtree Ltd, which has been gaining steadily for the past few months, registered a fresh ...
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...