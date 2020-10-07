Hindustan Zinc launches e-platform for buying non-ferrous metals

Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) on Wednesday launched Evolve, India’s first online buying platform for non-ferrous metals.

The online platform has been created by SAP.

Evolve will offer a three-click buying experience for zinc, lead, silver and acid on a single platform. The metals on the portal will be priced in INR with the help of real-time pricing based on London Metal Exchange/London Bullion Market Association.

The online portal will also offer integrated solutions including “KYC for customer onboarding, GST integration, SAP integration for credit management and accounting, auto hedging (in collaboration with JP Morgan) as well as product management.”

Integrating solutions such as the GSTN portal will also help combat fraudulent transactions according to the company.

Buyers can purchase these metals in quantities as low as one tonne.

The platform is focused on helping business purchase metals in an easier manner, especially for small and medium businesses.

Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, said, “EVOLVE stands for our vision to offer to our customers specially MSMEs a hassle-free experience of buying our product online with convenience of smaller size of buy and dynamic pricing. In the sphere of On-Line shopping experience, EVOLVE will enable us to contribute immensely to the ecosystem of Atma nirbhar Bharat.”

Harsha Shetty, CMO, Hindustan Zinc, said, “Evolve was born out of the philosophy of enabling metal buying in ‘three clicks’. This portal is aimed at MSMEs who can now get world class Digital store for buying metal in INR coupled with allied services (In Phase 2) of Micro credit, Micro Logistics, curated Technical services. This will reduce their cost of buying significantly and aids the competitiveness of MSMEs in India.”

“The focus was to ensure higher uptime, coupled with faster loading times – resulting in a smoother experience,” added Shetty.

The platform is based on SAP technologies including Commerce Cloud (Hybris), SAP’s B2B and B2C commerce platform, their digital core on SAP ERP and SAP’s Business technology Platform.