Hindustan Zinc Q3 integrated metal production rises 11%

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday reported an 11 per cent rise in integrated metal production at 2,61,000 tonnes in the third quarter of this fiscal, supported by better plant and mined metal availability and improved operating parameters.

The company's integrated metal production stood at 2,35,000 tonnes in the year-ago period, HZL said in a filing to BSE.

Integrated zinc production was at 214,000 tonnes, up 17 per cent as compared to Q3 FY'21.

Refined lead production was at 47,000 tonnes in the third quarter of FY'22, down 10 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

Mined metal production rose 3 per cent to 2,52,000 tonnes on account of higher ore production at Sindesar Khurd and Zawar mines and higher feed grade at Rampura Agucha, supported by improvement in recovery, partly offset by lower ore metal grade, it added.