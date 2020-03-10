Commodities

Holiday mood saps rubber

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on March 10, 2020 Published on March 10, 2020

Spot rubber ended in the negative zone on Tuesday. RSS 4 surrendered to ₹130 (131) a kg as reported by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted at ₹126 (127) a kg by dealers. The absence of local guidance through exchange trade on account of Holi took the steam out of the market. RSS-3 (spot) weakened to ₹114.54 (116.05) per kg at Bangkok. The March futures improved to ₹113.12 (111.77), April to ₹114.24 (113.07) and May to ₹115.44 (115.17) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange. Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 130 (131); RSS-5: 125 (126); ISNR 20: 117 (117.5); and Latex (60 per cent drc): 84.5 (84.5)

Published on March 10, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Turmeric prices inch up