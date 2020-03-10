Holiday mood saps rubber

Spot rubber ended in the negative zone on Tuesday. RSS 4 surrendered to ₹130 (131) a kg as reported by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted at ₹126 (127) a kg by dealers. The absence of local guidance through exchange trade on account of Holi took the steam out of the market. RSS-3 (spot) weakened to ₹114.54 (116.05) per kg at Bangkok. The March futures improved to ₹113.12 (111.77), April to ₹114.24 (113.07) and May to ₹115.44 (115.17) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange. Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 130 (131); RSS-5: 125 (126); ISNR 20: 117 (117.5); and Latex (60 per cent drc): 84.5 (84.5)