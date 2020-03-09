Homedale Tea tops ₹300/kg at Coonoor auctions

Homedale Tea Factory topped the entire auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association at Sale No: 10 when its Broken Pekoe Leaf grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, was bought by Tea Services India Pvt Ltd for ₹311 a kg.

At the Dust tea auctions, Homedale Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers topped at ₹300.

Four grades of Pinewood Estate got ₹226, ₹221, ₹217 and ₹205, while three grades of Vigneshwar Estate got ₹211, ₹208 and ₹204, respectively.

The highest price fetched by Orthodox teas from corporate sector was ₹266 a kg by Kodanad. Kairbetta got ₹261 and Chamraj ₹235.