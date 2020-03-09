Commodities

Homedale Tea tops ₹300/kg at Coonoor auctions

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on March 09, 2020 Published on March 09, 2020

Homedale Tea Factory topped the entire auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association at Sale No: 10 when its Broken Pekoe Leaf grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, was bought by Tea Services India Pvt Ltd for ₹311 a kg.

At the Dust tea auctions, Homedale Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers topped at ₹300.

Four grades of Pinewood Estate got ₹226, ₹221, ₹217 and ₹205, while three grades of Vigneshwar Estate got ₹211, ₹208 and ₹204, respectively.

The highest price fetched by Orthodox teas from corporate sector was ₹266 a kg by Kodanad. Kairbetta got ₹261 and Chamraj ₹235.

Published on March 09, 2020
tea (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IEA sees Covid-19 destroying global oil demand growth