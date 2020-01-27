Homedale tops again at Coonoor tea auctions

The trend of topping the auctions by the bought leaf factory Homedale Tea Factory continued at Sale 4 auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association when its tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, was bought by Tea Services India Pvt Ltd for ₹297 a kg.

This was the highest price fetched by any tea, CTC or orthodox from any factory, small-scale bought leaf or corporate sector. It was also the only CTC tea which entered the high-price bracket of ₹200 per kg.

The highest price fetched by orthodox teas from corporate sector was ₹263 a kg by Kodanad. Chamraj got ₹241, Kairbetta ₹234 and Glendale ₹211.