Commodities

Homedale tops again at Coonoor tea auctions

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on January 27, 2020 Published on January 27, 2020

The trend of topping the auctions by the bought leaf factory Homedale Tea Factory continued at Sale 4 auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association when its tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, was bought by Tea Services India Pvt Ltd for ₹297 a kg.

This was the highest price fetched by any tea, CTC or orthodox from any factory, small-scale bought leaf or corporate sector. It was also the only CTC tea which entered the high-price bracket of ₹200 per kg.

The highest price fetched by orthodox teas from corporate sector was ₹263 a kg by Kodanad. Chamraj got ₹241, Kairbetta ₹234 and Glendale ₹211.

Published on January 27, 2020
tea (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BSE signs licensing agreement with ICE Futures Europe