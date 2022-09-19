hamburger

Commodities

Horizon Industrial Parks to set up cold chain facility for IG International

BL Mangaluru Bureau | Updated on: Sep 19, 2022

The Horizon Industrial Park facility can handle more than 200 refrigerated containers a day

Horizon Industrial Parks, a logistics platform owned and managed by Blackstone Real Estate funds, will set up the first cold chain facility for IG International (a fresh fruits importer) in Bengaluru.

According to a statement, the facility in Horizon Industrial Park can handle more than 200 refrigerated containers a day. The facility is expected to be completed by mid-2023.

Quoting Tarun Arora, Director of IG International, the statement said India’s fresh fruit imports hit record levels in 2021. “To satisfy the growing appetite, we require a cold storage facility to preserve quality and safety across the supply chain and reduce lead-time. Horizon demonstrates its cutting-edge cold chain facility to meet stringent safety standards and improve our operational efficiency,” he said.

Rahul Pandit, Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Industrial Parks, said cold chain facility requires a high degree of storage specifications to ensure product quality and maintain the freshness of the food. “We’re proud to offer IG International a new facility that stores their products at the highest quality and assures an efficient and speedy distribution process,” he said.

Published on September 19, 2022
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you