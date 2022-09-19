Horizon Industrial Parks to set up cold chain facility for IG International

Horizon Industrial Parks, a logistics platform owned and managed by Blackstone Real Estate funds, will set up the first cold chain facility for IG International (a fresh fruits importer) in Bengaluru.

According to a statement, the facility in Horizon Industrial Park can handle more than 200 refrigerated containers a day. The facility is expected to be completed by mid-2023.

Quoting Tarun Arora, Director of IG International, the statement said India’s fresh fruit imports hit record levels in 2021. “To satisfy the growing appetite, we require a cold storage facility to preserve quality and safety across the supply chain and reduce lead-time. Horizon demonstrates its cutting-edge cold chain facility to meet stringent safety standards and improve our operational efficiency,” he said.

Rahul Pandit, Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Industrial Parks, said cold chain facility requires a high degree of storage specifications to ensure product quality and maintain the freshness of the food. “We’re proud to offer IG International a new facility that stores their products at the highest quality and assures an efficient and speedy distribution process,” he said.