IEX’s FY22 average market clearing price at decade-high as demand outstrips supply

As the centre and States gear up for the peak power demand season, the prices in spot markets have already hit multi-year highs, which shows in the market clearing price (MCP) at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX). For FY22, the average MCP stood at around ₹4.4 per kilowatt hour (kWh), which is the highest in the last 10 years.

To further put it into perspective, during March 2022, the average MCP at IEX stood at ₹8.23 per kWh with an average purchase bid at 12,261.32 megawatt hour (MWh) and sell bid at 10,138.65 MWh. The MCP during March was the highest in more than two years. Even higher than the average MCP in October 2021 (₹8.01 per kWh), when the country faced a major electricity crisis with States facing hours of power cuts.

High demand amidst low supply

On record high MCP during March 2022, IEX said, “The price increase was on account of early onset of summer leading to increased demand for power across all States and low generation from imported coal and gas-based generators due to record high imported coal and gas prices.”

Market sources also attributed the decade-high prices to the increase in demand across the country. “Some States Discoms were selling power earlier, but they have stopped selling and started buying. Overall selling quantum has reduced,” said one of the analysts.

Another said that some States are buying more due to coal shortage. Imported coal and gas prices are at record high levels. Besides, more than 50 per cent of imported coal based capacity is not operational due to high prices and high logistics cost.

“Gas plants are operating at extremely low PLF (plant load factor) as spot gas prices are over $40 per mbtu. Also the change in weather coupled with a sudden rise in mercury. There was virtually no spring season this time. This led to widespread increase in demand,” he explained.

Government’s concern

The Power Ministry has been constantly monitoring the prices at exchanges. On March 26, the ministry in a communication to market regulator, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) talked about the high volatility in spot markets and the need to check it. Subsequently, the CERC, on April 1, directed power exchanges to cap the price ceiling at ₹12 per kWh from the mandated ₹20 per kWh.

Sources said that the Ministry in its letter to CERC raised alarm at the increasing price trend in the average MCP at exchanges, particularly the day ahead market (DAM), term ahead market (TAM) and real time market (RTM).

“We pointed out that during August 2021 (average MCP Rs 5.1 per kWh), October 2021 and March 2022, the sale bids had been less than buy bids leading to very high prices during these months. On March 25, the average MCP was ₹18.67 per kWh, which was largely due to buyers quoting very high prices, while seller prices were below Rs 10 per kWh,” a senior Power Ministry official said.

The same official said the situation is alarming and needed immediate intervention. To check this, the ministry suggested reducing the market cap price to ₹12 per kWh. The Telangana government had also complained to the Centre on rising prices in power exchanges.

Another official said as per the Electricity Act, 2003, the centre with the objective to maintain a reasonable price in power exchanges in the interest of consumers can issue directions to the CERC to issue suitable orders for reducing the market cap price for exchange transactions to not more than ₹12 a unit with immediate effect.

Power Consumption

India’s power consumption has already been creating records. During FY2022, the national peak demand for electricity hit an all time record of at 200.5 gigawatts (GW) with a 5.5 per cent growth, while electricity consumption at 1371.7 BU saw about per cent annual growth.

Between April 1-5, India’s power plants generated 212.34 billion units (BU) of power. The country’s total installed capacity stood at almost 396 gigawatts (GW).

The coal stock with the power plants on April 5, 2022 was 24.7 million tonnes, which is 37 per cent of the normative stock requirement. The stocks going below 25 per cent are considered critical.