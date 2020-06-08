Import curbs on rubber make tyre industry uncompetitive: ATMA

How should start-ups play the game in a post-Covid world?
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) has come out against import restrictions on natural rubber, saying it will turn the tyre industry uncompetitive.
Domestic rubber production is woefully deficient and unable to meet beyond 60 per cent of the demand, making imports imperative to run the tyre plants. Adding to the existing restrictive provisions on imports will adversely affect the tyre industry, which is already passing through an unprecedented crisis, ATMA said in a representation to the Rubber Board.
“Despite the fact that rubber imports are an absolute must in view of the paucity of domestic production, the imports are subjected to high import duties besides other restrictive provisions. Imports attract a 25 per cent import duty which is one of the highest in the world. On the other hand, tyres can be imported at 10-15 per cent duty (and much lesser duties under trade agreements) making it one of the longest-running cases of inverted duty structure,” said Rajiv Budhraja, Director General ATMA.
According to ATMA, rubber imports are a function of domestic availability. For instance, in FY20, imports declined by a significant 20 per cent since domestic production increased by 9 per cent. During the year, 4.6 lakh tonne of rubber was imported which compared favourably with domestic production-consumption gap of 4.1 lakh tonnes.
Refuting the claim that rubber imports have led to the suppression of domestic prices, ATMA said domestic prices have ruled 25 per cent higher than international prices at any given point of time. Rubber exports from India have come to a grinding halt in the last 2-3 years being out-priced in the international markets. And yet, in solidarity with the domestic growers, the entire domestic production has been picked up by the consuming industries, especially the tyre industry, it said.
In addition to the high import duty on rubber, the government has taken a series of restrictive measures in the last few years, under pressure from the NR producing interests.
According to ATMA, import of rubber to the extent of domestic deficit (quantity of rubber required by the consuming industry which cannot be met by domestic supplies) should be allowed duty-free since this will, in no way, cause any difference to domestic growers as the entire domestic stock is being picked up by the industry.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
XR Labs’ AR/VR products help firms in training, sales and marketing, and field support
DocsApp, an online doctor consultation platform, has merged with MediBuddy’s digital consumer health business, ...
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
Demand for base metals expected to contract by about 10 per cent this year: Gopal Agrawal, Senior ...
The ordinance passed by the Centre paves the way for the free flow of farm produce and thereby empowers ...
Covid-19 has thrown the banking sector out of kilter and made the road to recovery longer and tougher.We ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...