Commodities

Improved buying lifts pulses

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on May 13, 2020 Published on May 13, 2020

Despite steady rise in the arrival of new summer moong from various parts of Madhya Pradesh, increased buying from millers in Gujarat lifted prices, with moong (bold) on Wednesday being quoted at ₹8,600-8,700 a quintal, while moong (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹8,400-8,500. Moong dal (Mongar) ruled firm at ₹10,500-11,000 . Urad (Mumbai) was at ₹7,000-7,100 a quintal. Tur(Maharashtra) was quoted at ₹5,300-₹5,400, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,800-5,100. Tur dal (full) was quoted at ₹8,200-₹8,300, while tur dal (sawa no ) ruled at ₹7,800.

Published on May 13, 2020
pulses (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Gold in tight range, but bullish conditions are brewing