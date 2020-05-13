Improved buying lifts pulses

Despite steady rise in the arrival of new summer moong from various parts of Madhya Pradesh, increased buying from millers in Gujarat lifted prices, with moong (bold) on Wednesday being quoted at ₹8,600-8,700 a quintal, while moong (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹8,400-8,500. Moong dal (Mongar) ruled firm at ₹10,500-11,000 . Urad (Mumbai) was at ₹7,000-7,100 a quintal. Tur(Maharashtra) was quoted at ₹5,300-₹5,400, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,800-5,100. Tur dal (full) was quoted at ₹8,200-₹8,300, while tur dal (sawa no ) ruled at ₹7,800.