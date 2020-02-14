Improved buying perks up pulses

Increased buying at lower rates perked up a majority of pulse seeds even as new crops of masur and chana started hitting Indore mandis. On Friday masur (bold) ruled at ₹4,725-50 a quintal (up ₹100 from last week), while masur (Madhya Pradesh) was quoted at ₹4,300. Five bags of new masur arrived in local mandis on Friday from Badnagar and were sold to Khandelwal pulse mills at ₹4,821 a quintal. Masur dal (medium) quoted at ₹5,500-5,600, while masur (bold) ruled at ₹5,700-5,800 a quintal.