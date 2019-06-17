Improved cues lift soya oil

Riding on improved global cues and physical demand, soya oil traded higher with soy refinedquoted at ₹762-65 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹725-28. Soyabean ruled stable at ₹3,700 a quintal, while plant deliveries of soyabean were quoted at ₹3,700-3,750 . In futures, however, soyabean traded low on weak buying support with its June and July contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,620 and ₹3,647.