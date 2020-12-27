Improved demand, holiday lift dust prices in Kochi auctions

Tea prices in Kochi appreciated in the absence of auctions at the three South Indian centres of Coimbatore, Coonoor and Kochi due to holidays.

CTC dust market in sale 52 was dearer by ₹3 to ₹5, while popular marks and good liquorings appreciated by ₹5 to ₹10. There was an improved demand from Kerala loose tea traders along with AVT and other blenders.

The quantity offered was 10,68,338 kg and 91 per cent was sold. This was reflected in the average price realisation, which went up to touch ₹176 compared to ₹173 in the previous week.

Upcountry buyers lent fair support, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

In orthodox dust, primary grades were firm to dearer, while secondaries tended to ease. The quantity offered was 10,500 kg.

However, the momentum prices could not sustain in the leaf category, with the market for select best Nilgiri whole leaf and broken in orthodox grades barely remained steady. With a quantity of 2,76,751 kg in the offer, exporters to CIS countries and West Asia lent a fair support. The average price realisation was also low at ₹149 compared to ₹169 in the previous week.

In CTC leaf, the market for select best brokens and Fannings was firm to dearer. The quantity offered was 88,000 kg. Exporters were selective and confined to the bottom of the market.