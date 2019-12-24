Improved demand lifts chana

Improved physical demand and weak availability perked up chana and its dal with chana (kanta) quoted at ₹4,450-75 a quintal, while chana (desi) ruled at ₹4,375 and chana (vishal) at ₹4,300 a quintal. Chana dal (average) was quoted at ₹5,250-5,350, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,450-5,550, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,650-5,750. .