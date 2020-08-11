Improved demand lifts chana

: Improved festive demand lifted chana. The commodity (Kanta) here today was quoted at ₹4,375-₹4,400 a quintal. Chana (mausami) ruled at ₹4,200-₹4,300, while chana (desi) was at ₹4,200-₹4,225 a quintal.

Rise in chana also lifted chana dal prices (average) today which were quoted at ₹5,100-₹5,200.Dollar chana also traded higher at ₹6,500 a quintal on improved domestic demand. In container, dollar chana (44/46 count) ruled at ₹6,550, while dollar chana (58/60 count) fetched ₹5950 a quintal.