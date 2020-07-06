Improved global cues lift soya

Bombay Play raises ₹11 crore in pre-Series A from Leo Capital
Gaming company Bombay Play has raised about ₹11 crore ($1.5 million) in a pre-Series A round from venture ...
Improved global cues and scattered demand lifted soya oil with soya refined Indore (Ruchi) on Monday quoted at ₹820 for 10 kg, soya refined (Avi) at ₹815, (Vippy) ₹ 817, soya refined (Bajrang) at ₹816, (Keshav) at ₹818, while soya refined (Ambuja/Shaan) was quoted at ₹820 for 10 kg each.
Soya refined Neemuch (MS Solvex) quoted at ₹807, soy refined (Dhanuka) - ₹806, soy refined Mandsaur (Amrit) at ₹808-12, while soy refined Pachore (MS) ruled at ₹812-15 for 10 kg respectively.
Soy solvent ruled at ₹760-765 for 10 kg. According to Sanjay Agrawal, a local soybean trader, besides improved global cues, closure of crushing units for annual maintenance works has also contributed to rise in soya oil. However, given enthusiastic sowing report and carryover stock in soybean, long rally in soy oil appears unlikely, he said.
Soyabean ruled at ₹3,700 a quintal, while plant deliveries of soyabean were quoted at ₹3,800 a quintal. Soy DOC ruled at ₹31,000-32,500 a tonne on improved domestic demand
Gaming company Bombay Play has raised about ₹11 crore ($1.5 million) in a pre-Series A round from venture ...
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...