Improved global cues lift soya

Improved global cues and scattered demand lifted soya oil with soya refined Indore (Ruchi) on Monday quoted at ₹820 for 10 kg, soya refined (Avi) at ₹815, (Vippy) ₹ 817, soya refined (Bajrang) at ₹816, (Keshav) at ₹818, while soya refined (Ambuja/Shaan) was quoted at ₹820 for 10 kg each.

Soya refined Neemuch (MS Solvex) quoted at ₹807, soy refined (Dhanuka) - ₹806, soy refined Mandsaur (Amrit) at ₹808-12, while soy refined Pachore (MS) ruled at ₹812-15 for 10 kg respectively.

Soy solvent ruled at ₹760-765 for 10 kg. According to Sanjay Agrawal, a local soybean trader, besides improved global cues, closure of crushing units for annual maintenance works has also contributed to rise in soya oil. However, given enthusiastic sowing report and carryover stock in soybean, long rally in soy oil appears unlikely, he said.

Soyabean ruled at ₹3,700 a quintal, while plant deliveries of soyabean were quoted at ₹3,800 a quintal. Soy DOC ruled at ₹31,000-32,500 a tonne on improved domestic demand