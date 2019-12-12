Commodities

Improved sales, prices cheer turmeric farmers

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on December 12, 2019 Published on December 12, 2019

Turmeric prices increased on Thursday.

While finger turmeric increased by ₹200 a quintal, the root variety rose by ₹150 a quintal. The slight improvement in sales as well as prices brought some cheer to turmeric farmers.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,399-6,774 a quintal and root variety at ₹4,959-6,319 a quintal. Of the arrival of 1,160 bags of turmeric, 604 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,323-6,480 a quintal and the root variety at ₹4,825-6,073. Of the arrival of 317 bags, 263 bags were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,805-6,909 a quintal, and the root variety at ₹5,699-6,469. All the 206 bags that arrived were sold. Our Correspondent

