India earned 5% more from tea exports in 2019

India has earned 5.16 per cent more from tea exports in 2019 over 2018.

It was because of 8.45 per cent increase in price realisation even as the volume shipped fell by 3.03 per cent, according to the latest data available with the Tea Board.

There was an upswing in global prices, resulting in the Indian teas fetching a cumulative average of ₹225.97 a kg in 2019 against ₹208.36 in 2018. This meant that every kg fetched ₹ 17.61 more than it did in the previous year, marking a gain of 8.45 per cent.

However, the sharp increase in prices lowered the enthusiasm of importers, resulting in a fall in volume shipped from India. The volume exported dropped to 248.29 million kg (mkg) from 256.06 mkg in 2018.

Nevertheless, helped by the sharp price increase, the overall realisation in 2019 rose to ₹5,610.65 crore from ₹5,335.33 crore. This meant a significant increase of ₹275.32 crore in the earnings, marking a gain of 5.16 per cent.