India earns 10% more from tea exports

India has earned 10.41 per cent more from tea exports till October this calendar, compared with the same months of 2018.

This happened because of 9.52 per cent increase in the price realised even as the volume fell marginally, reveals our analysis of the latest data available with the Tea Board of India.

There was a general upswing in the global prices resulting in the cumulative average of Indian teas fetching ₹226.85 a kg till October, against ₹205.47 during Jan-Oct 2018. This meant a gain of 9.52 per cent.

However, such a sharp rise in price diminished the enthusiasm of importers, resulting in the volume shipped from India falling marginally by 0.80 per cent to 206.96 million kg (mkg) from 208.36 mkg during Jan-Oct 2018.

Nevertheless, helped by the sharp increase in price, the overall realisation in the 10 months of the current calendar rose to ₹ 4688.83 crore from ₹ 4281.07 crore. This meant a significant increase of ₹ 407.76 crore in the earnings, a gain of 9.52 per cent.

With official data for two more months remaining, exporters reckon that if the trend were to continue, the overall earnings in the current calendar would be around ₹5,745 crore against ₹ 5,335 crore earned in 2018.