India fixes annual import quota for tur, urad from Myanmar, Malawi until 2025-26

The Centre has come up with an annual quota for imports of black matpe (urad) and tur (arhar/pigeon pea) from Myanmar, besides tur from Malawi for five financial years starting this fiscal.
In a public notice issued on Thursday, the Directorate-General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that the Government would allow imports of 2.5 lakh tonnes of urad and one lakh tonnes of tur annually from Myanmar until March 2026.
The Centre also decided to allow import of 50,000 tonnes of tur from Malawi annually until March 2026, the DGFT said in another notice.
The DGFT will evaluate the total quantity of urad and tur imported from these countries every January of the respective fiscal. If there is any shortfall in the imports, that amount would be allowed to be imported from any other country.
The annual import quota of urad and tur from Myanmar and tur from Malawi would be allowed as per a memorandum of understanding that India signed with Myanmar and Malawi.
Trade analyst S Chandrasekaran said the import would be welcome provided India also gets similar access for its products in those countries.
