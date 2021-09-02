India seals deals to import 250,000 T soymeal, buys back exported cargoes

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
India has contracted to import 250,000 tonnes of soymeal, including 15,000 tonnes that Indian dealers had shipped out only two months ago, traders said.
New Delhi last month allowed imports of genetically modified(GM) soymeal for the first time to help the poultry industry,which is reeling from a surge in local soymeal prices that tripled in a year to a record high.
Also read: India allows imports of 1.2 mn tonnes of genetically modified soymeal
But even before the government allowed GM soymeal imports,traders started booking shipments to meet rising demand in the country. “Sensing huge profit, traders this week brought back Indian soymeal that was exported two months ago,” said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.
Three other global traders confirmed India’s soymeal import deals, including the 15,000-tonne cargo being shipped back to India.
A sharp rise in Indian soymeal prices meant that sending the cargo back to India was profitable by at least $500 a tonne more than selling the consignment to Europe, said a German trader.
It was a good move to “re-export back to India, as crazy as it sounds. This was a shipment of about 15,000 tonnes,” he said.
Another German trader said more shipments of soymeal bought by other Asian countries are currently being diverted to India.
India could buy the bulk of soymeal from Argentina, and some cargoes from a few Asian countries, said a third German trader,with 100,000 tonnes of Argentine soymeal purchased in the last two weeks of August following about 90,000 tonnes of soymeal from other Asian countries.
Traders are keen to import soymeal in large volumes, but India has allowed overseas purchases of the animal feed only through the Nhava Sheva Port, primarily for containers.Only relatively small container loads are possible when container shipping is costly, said a third German trader.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...