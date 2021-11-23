India to release 5 million barrels of crude from its strategic reserves

India on Tuesday announced releasing a million barrels of crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserves. Effectively translated, it means more supply in the market which, in turn, would have a positive impact on the prices of petrol and diesel.

“This release will happen in parallel and in consultation with other major global energy consumers including the USA, People’s Republic of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea,” a statement issued by the Oil Ministry said. India is the world's third-largest oil consumer and importing nation and has been severely impacted by the relentless rise in international oil prices.

This is the second big move to cool down prices in the last 20 days. Earlier this month, the Government announced cutting Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC) to bring down overall Central levies by ₹5 and ₹10 a litre on petrol and diesel, respectively. Following this, many States and Union Territories also cut Value Added Tax (VAT), taking the overall reduction up to ₹19 a litre.

The Oil Ministry statement further said that India believes that the pricing of liquid hydrocarbons should be “reasonable, responsible” and be determined by market forces. “India has repeatedly expressed concern at the supply of oil being artificially adjusted below demand levels by oil-producing countries, leading to rising prices and negative attendant consequences,” it added.

The first release from stockpiles

This is the first time that India, which stores 5.33 million tonnes or about 38 million barrels of crude oil in underground caverns at three locations on the east and west coast, is releasing stocks for such purposes. The stocks would be sold to Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), connected by pipeline to the strategic reserves.

The US had, last week, made the unusual request to some of the world's largest oil-consuming nations, including China, India and Japan, to consider releasing crude stockpiles in a coordinated effort to lower global energy prices. This after members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies rebuffed repeated requests to speed up their production increases.

OPEC and other ally producers -- including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+ -- have been adding around 4,00,000 barrels per day to the market every month, which many see as not sufficient to cool prices that had been rising as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels.

The threat of a coordinated release, along with new coronavirus-related lockdowns in Europe, has knocked the wind out of crude oil's rally. This week, Brent crude fell to USD 78 per barrel from USD 86.40 a barrel peak hit on October 26. Oil prices, however, inched up on reports that OPEC+ could adjust plans to raise oil production if large consuming countries release crude from their reserves or if the coronavirus pandemic dampens demand. Brent crude is trading at USD 79 per barrel.