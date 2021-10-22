Indian Energy Exchange up 5 per cent

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The shares of Indian Energy Exchange soared 5 per cent on Friday morning on the back of strong results for the quarter ended September 2021 and the announcement of bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1.
At 10:20 am, IEX was trading at ₹796.60 on the BSE, up ₹39.45 or 5.21 per cent. It had opened at an intraday high of ₹832.85 as against the previous close of ₹757.15. It recorded an intraday low of ₹777.60.
On the NSE, it was trading at ₹796.30, up ₹38.35 or 5.06 per cent.
Also see: IEX Q2 net up 75 per cent to ₹ 77 cr; announces 2:1 bonus
The company on Thursday reported a higher consolidated profit at ₹77.72 crore in Q2FY22 against ₹44.33 crore in Q2FY2. Its revenue jumped to ₹110.37 crore from ₹70.91 crore year-on-year.
The company has recommended a bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of 2 equity shares of ₹1 each for every 1 existing equity share of ₹1 each held by the shareholders.
It is planning to issue 59,91,13,022 equity shares with face value of ₹1 each, a total face value of ₹59,91,13,022.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...