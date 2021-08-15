Indian poultry industry poised for growth

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
By the end of this decade, globally, poultry meat is expected to represent 41 per cent of all the protein from meat sources, according to the OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2030.
Poultry meat consumption is expected to rise as consumers are attracted due not only to lower prices but also product consistency and adaptability as well as higher protein / lower fat content, the report has said.
While world poultry meat production in 2020 was an estimated 134 million tonnes, the year witnessed pandemic-led demand destruction. However, the sector is expected to recover as incomes begin to recover.
While disease outbreaks, sanitary restrictions and trade policies will impact the evolution and dynamics of the world meat market, interestingly, poultry can respond more quickly to market signals due to shorter production cycles as compared with ruminants, the report pointed out, adding an improvement in genetics, animal health and feeding practices can change quickly.
The Indian poultry industry is poised to benefit from the ongoing changes in lifestyles in general and eating habits in particular. No wonder, the share of organised commercial farms is rising as it is largely modernised and technically improvised.
According to government data, egg production has been rising steadily, having risen from 95 billion in 2017-18 to 105 billion the following year and to 114 billion in 2019-20. Similarly, poultry meat production, too, has been expanding. from 3.7 ml t in 2017-18 it grew to 4.1 ml t the following year, and then on to 4.3 ml t in 2019-20.
Although ambitious, some projections suggest, by 2023, the country may produce 136 billion eggs and 6.2 ml t poultry meat.
The growth of the country’s poultry sector is not going to be without challenges. Volatility in feed prices cannot be wished away. Rising feed costs can potentially raise the overall production costs in a price-sensitive market. So, it may become necessary for the large players to establish backward linkages and produce own feed material like maize and soybean. Using commodity derivatives to hedge feed price risk is another option.
While compliance with food safety norms is critical, to ensure robust and consistent demand growth, it is necessary for the industry to win customer trust, especially through constant communication to educate consumers.
In a country where large-scale vegetarianism is a myth and where 70 per cent of the population is ready and willing to eat meat when made affordable and accessible, the growth potential of the poultry industry is clear.
To tap the potential, all hands in the industry will have to be on the deck. The industry must work out where it wants to be by 2030 and to reach there, estimate the number of birds (layers and broilers) needed, feed requirement, vaccine supplies and investment in processing capacity.
In a nutshell, the poultry industry needs capital investment and must use technology in its operations to bring in greater efficiency in supply chain management and business processes, while building resilience against unforeseen shocks in future.
(The author is a policy commentator and agribusiness specialist. Views are personal)
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
It’s Johnny Lever’s birthday — perfect time for a quiz on humorists
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...