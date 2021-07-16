Indian rice export rates grind to 16-month lows as supplies grow

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Indian rice export prices hit a nearly16-month low this week as new supplies come into market but demand remains low, while coronavirus restrictions in Vietnam undercut sales of the staple grain.
Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety <RI-INBKN5-P1> was quoted in the $364-$368 per tonne range this week, extending its slide from last week's $367-$371. “Export demand is weak. Rice supplies have risen after government started distributing rice to poor people,” said an exporter based at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Indian farmers have planted rice on 11.5 million hectares as of July 9.
Vietnam's 5% broken rice rates <RI-VNBKN5-P1> were unchanged from last week at $465-$470 per tonne- lowest level since July last year. “Farmers have started harvesting their summer-autumn crop in most of the Mekong Delta area, but sales to traders are slow due to coronavirus movement curbs,” a trader based in Ho Chi MinhCity said.
Also read: Pakistan Basmati rice exports to EU face trouble over pesticide residue
Traders said domestic unhusked paddy prices may fall over the coming weeks as supplies from the harvest build up, while movement curbs are expected to remain in place. “Some of the traders have stopped buying rice from farmers due to coronavirus,” another trader in the city said.
Bangladesh has allowed private traders to import 1 million tonnes of rice to tame prices, according to the food ministry. The country imported 1.3 million tonnes of rice in the year to June, the highest volume in three years.
Thailand's 5% broken rice <RI-THBKN5-P1> prices dropped to the lowest level since December 2019 at $405-$412 per tonne from$410-$425 per tonne a week ago. Bangkok-based traders said a depreciation of the Thai baht against the U.S. dollar continued to lower export prices.
Thailand has exported around 1.78 million tonnes of ricebetween January and May this year, down 31% from the same period a year ago, government data showed
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...