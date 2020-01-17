Indian tea auction prices inch up 1.6% in 2019

Galaxy Watch Active 2: Worthy of an Android user’s wrist
If your daily driver is an Android phone, the best smartwatch out there for you is currently the Galaxy Watch ...
Despite a marginal fall in price in South Indian tea auctions, overall prices in India’s auctions saw an increase in calendar 2019 over 2018, thanks to a higher price realisation in North India.
The average price in the South Indian auctions in 2019 dropped marginally to ₹100.57 a kg from ₹101.19 in 2018.
This was due to inadequate demand in the second half of 2019, reveals our analysis of the latest data available with the Tea Board. Since July, the average prices ruled some ₹2 lower per kg over the corresponding month of 2018.
Traders expressed their inability to bid more on high price teas due to less cash disposal.
North Indian auctions, however, managed to fetch an average price of ₹152.71 a kg against ₹150 in 2018, marking a gain of ₹2.71 a kg or 1.81 per cent.
This helped the overall prices of Indian teas rise to ₹140.85 a kg from ₹138.57 in 2018, in a gain of ₹2.28 a kg or 1.65 per cent.
