India’s crude oil imports rose by 52.58 per cent to $146.57 billion during April-November period this fiscal, according to the data shared by the Commerce Ministry. Crude oil imports in the year-ago-period stood at $96.06 billion.

For November, crude oil imports were up by nearly 11 per cent YoY to $15.7 billion from $14.24 billion in the same period last year.

Interestingly, petroleum exports grew by 58.88 per cent to $62.65 billion during this eight-month period, but dipped by around 2 per cent for November, to $5.4 billion.

On the other hand, coal and coke imports saw a near 98 per cent rise YoY for the April–November period to $37.25 billion. Imports in the same period last year were valued at $19 billion. Import of coal and coke in November saw a 4.79 per cent rise, YoY to $3.75 billion.

Other categories

Vegetable oil imports rose by 16.71 per cent to $14.28 billion for the April – November while the segment witnessed a 7.21 per cent decline in imports for November to $ 1.6 billion.

Raw cotton and waste saw a 260 per cent rise in the April – November at $ 1.3 billion.

Gold imports dipped by 18.13 per cent to $27.21 billion during the eight-month period of this fiscal.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit