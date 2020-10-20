India’s edible oil import declines by 12% to 11.95 million tonnes during Nov-Sept

Apple Watch Series 6 review: More features on a feature-rich wearable
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
The import of edible oils to the country reduced by 12 per cent in the first 11 months of the oil year 2019-20. (The oil year ranges from November to October.)
A press statement by Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India said on Friday that the country imported 11.95 million tonnes (mt) of edible oil during November-September of 2019-20 as against 13.58 mt during the corresponding period of 2018-19.
It said that the reduction in the import of edible oils is mainly due to demand destruction since April from HoReCa (hotels, restaurants and catering) segment hitting lower import of palm products.
The import of palm oil (which includes RBD palmolien, crude palm oil, crude olein, and crude palm kernel oil) decreased to 6.4 million tonnes during November-September of 2019-20 from 8.6 million tonnes during the same period of 2018-19.
It said that the overall import of RBD palmolein decreased to 0.416 mt during November-September 2019-20 from 2.6 mt in the same period of last year.
The import of RBD palmolein had seen reduction since it was placed under the Restricted List with effect from January 8. The import of RBD palmolein was reported nil in July and August as against 2.64 lakh tonnes and 2.57 lakh tonnes in the corresponding months of 2019.
However, the country reported import of 12,150 tonnes of RBD palmolein in September as against 2.64 lakh tonnes in September 2019.
The import of soft oils (which includes soyabean, sunflower, rapeseed and others) increased to 5.5 mt (4.9 mt) during the period mainly due to heavy demand for soft oils from the household segments.
SEA said that palm oils versus soft oils ratio stood at 54:46 during the first 11 months of 2019-20 as against 64:36 for the same period of last year.
There was a spurt in the demand from households in consumer packs, particularly for sunflower and soyabean oil, during the lockdown period. This was evident by an increase in their import by 7 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, it said.
The overall import of vegetable oils, which includes edible and non-edible oils, came down to 1.06 mt in September 2020 as against 1.3 mt in September 2019 — a decline of 19 per cent.
The overall import of vegetable oils stood at 12.25 mt during November- September 2020 as against 14.17 mt during the same period last year, a decline of 13.5 per cent. The overall import of crude oil in the total vegoil imports increased to 11.53 mt (10.969 mt) during the period.
The SEA statement said that the overall import of vegetable oils (edible and non-edible) may fall by 1.9-2 mt during the oil year 2019-20. It may be around 13.5-13.6 mt during 2019-20 as against 15.550 mt in the previous year.
As on October 1, the total stock of edible oils was estimated at 1.60 mt (0.58 mt) at various ports and pipeline stock of 1.02 mt. The stock was at 1.73 mt as on September 1.
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...