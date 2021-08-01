Commodities

India's June crude steel output up 21.4% at 9.4 million tonnes

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 01, 2021

Globally, in June, 64 countries reporting to worldsteel produced 167.9 million tonnes, up 11.6 per cent.

India's crude steel production rose by 21.4 per cent year-on-year to 9.4 million tonnes (MT) in June, according to the World Steel Association.

The crude steel output was 6.9 MT steel in the same month a year ago.

"The production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 167.9 MT on June 2021, an 11.6 per cent increase compared to June 2020, " the global industry body said in its latest report.

China remained the global leader in steel productionin June, registering 1.5 per cent year-on-year growth in output at 93.9 MT during the month compared to 91.6 MT in the same month last year.

Japan's steel output increased to 8.1 MT from 5.6 MT in June 2020. The US produced 7.1 MT steel in the month under review. Its output was at 4.7 MT in June 2020.

While Russia's output in June was at 6.4 MT, South Korea produced 6 MT, Germany 3.4 MT, and Iran 2.5 MT.

Turkey and Brazil produced 3.4 MT and 3.1 MT of crude steel respectively, in June 2021.

With members in every major steel-producing country, Brussels-based worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Its members represent around 85 per cent of the global steel production.

Published on August 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

iron and steel
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.