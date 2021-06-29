Commodities

Indonesia to impose new palm oil export levies on July 2

Reuters JAKARTA | Updated on June 29, 2021

Indonesia to impose new palm oil export levies starting on July 2, the Estate Crop Fund Agency (BPDP) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The world's top palm oil exporter last week said it will change its levy structure for palm oil exports, cutting the ceiling rate for crude palm oil levies (CPO) from $255 to $175per tonne after criticism from stakeholders.

Published on June 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

oilseeds and edible oil
Indonesia
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.