Indore millers procuring pulses from farmers

With the major mandis in Madhya Pradesh remaining closed, millers of Indore are procuring pulse seeds either directly from the farmers or from dedicated godowns in the State.

On the State government’s directives, at a time six farmers or traders are allowed to enter these godowns. The supply of new summer moong from Nimar region to pulse mills in Indore and elsewhere in the country has begun, with prices ranging ₹7,500-8,000 a quintal. Tur (Maharashtra) was quoted at ₹5,500-5,600 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹5,000-5,200.

According to Sanjay Agrawal, a local pulse trader, the arrival of new tur in Madhya Pradesh will likely to begin within 10-15 days from Gadarwara and Pipariya region. Amidst enthusiastic crop report and weak buying, chana (bold)was quoted at ₹4,200 a quintal. According to Jitendra Patel, a farmer from Nimar region, due to closure of mandis, the majority of farmers are not able to sell their crops in mandis and they are constrained to sell it to the Millers at rate, quite lower than the MSP.

Enthusiastic crop report has also added to bearish sentiment in chana, he said. After failing on two previous dates, the Madhya Pradesh government had announced procurement of chana from the farmers on the MSP at designated procurement centers in Madhya Pradesh from April 29.

However, detailed report about the same was awaited till filing this report.