Commodities

Indore traders take to social media

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on April 22, 2020 Published on April 22, 2020

Even as mandis in Madhya Pradesh remain closed because of the lockdown across the country, traders in Indore have started dealing in grains, pulse seeds and pulses through social media platforms such as WhatsApp.

On Wednesday, Lahoti Enterprises sold 61 bags of new summer moong to Balaji pulses at the rate of ₹9,501 per quintal. According to Sanjay Agrawal, a local pulse trader, as summer moong crop has ripened, traders have started trading in pulse seeds through social media in view of the closure of mandis.

He said demand in pulses has increased on account of closure of vegetable mandis in Indore, prompting 61 pulse mills in Indore to go on production. These pulse mills here have so far produced 500 tonnes of pulses.

The mill owners, however, currently are not able to use their mills’ machineries to its optimum capacity in the absence of workers, he added.

Published on April 22, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Turmeric markets opened after one month