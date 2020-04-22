Indore traders take to social media

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Even as mandis in Madhya Pradesh remain closed because of the lockdown across the country, traders in Indore have started dealing in grains, pulse seeds and pulses through social media platforms such as WhatsApp.
On Wednesday, Lahoti Enterprises sold 61 bags of new summer moong to Balaji pulses at the rate of ₹9,501 per quintal. According to Sanjay Agrawal, a local pulse trader, as summer moong crop has ripened, traders have started trading in pulse seeds through social media in view of the closure of mandis.
He said demand in pulses has increased on account of closure of vegetable mandis in Indore, prompting 61 pulse mills in Indore to go on production. These pulse mills here have so far produced 500 tonnes of pulses.
The mill owners, however, currently are not able to use their mills’ machineries to its optimum capacity in the absence of workers, he added.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Seek approval for package rates to treat the poor
The May futures contract of nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has lost about 11 per cent for the ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...