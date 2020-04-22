Indore traders take to social media

Even as mandis in Madhya Pradesh remain closed because of the lockdown across the country, traders in Indore have started dealing in grains, pulse seeds and pulses through social media platforms such as WhatsApp.

On Wednesday, Lahoti Enterprises sold 61 bags of new summer moong to Balaji pulses at the rate of ₹9,501 per quintal. According to Sanjay Agrawal, a local pulse trader, as summer moong crop has ripened, traders have started trading in pulse seeds through social media in view of the closure of mandis.

He said demand in pulses has increased on account of closure of vegetable mandis in Indore, prompting 61 pulse mills in Indore to go on production. These pulse mills here have so far produced 500 tonnes of pulses.

The mill owners, however, currently are not able to use their mills’ machineries to its optimum capacity in the absence of workers, he added.