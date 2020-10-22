Industry buying lifts rubber

Samsung Galaxy S20FE Review : The next best thing
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
Spot rubber ended in green on Thursday. The commodity continued to remain strong in the positive zone as certain major consuming industries procured the raw material at the prevailing levels.
RSS-4 was quoted sharply higher at ₹146 (144) per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade firmed up to ₹142 (140), according to dealers.
Speculative investors across globe are often sensitive even to the small changes in the officially reported deliverable inventory held at the designated warehouses of the Shanghai Exchange (ShFE).
According to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC), the total inventory of natural rubber held in the designated warehouses of the Shanghai Exchange remains low compared to the usual level. The total deliverable inventory of SCR-WF (Standard China Rubber-Whole Field) and RSS grades of NR held as on September 30 was 283,792 tonnes as against the inventory of 455,259 tonnes held at the same point of time in the previous year.
RSS-3 (spot) improved to ₹165.55 (162.60) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 weakened to ₹119.24 (120.04), while Latex 60% firmed up to ₹115.64 (112.74) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
Natural rubber futures closed higher in day time trading on ShFE. The most active January 2021 delivery was up by ₹551.21 to close at ₹163,818.34 a tonne.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:146 (144); RSS-5: 142 (140); ISNR-20: 120(117) and Latex (60% drc): 97 (92).
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Last century workflowsThe new normal of “work from anywhere” is fully digital. While employees have made the ...
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...