IREDA to assist NEEPCO in developing renewable energy projects

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Saturday inked an MoU with North Eastern Electric Power Corporation to assist in developing renewable projects and raising funds.
Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), IREDA will undertake techno-financial due diligence of renewable energy and energy efficiency & conservation projects for NEEPCO, IREDA said in a statement.
IREDA will assist North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) in developing an action plan to create and acquire renewable energy projects for the next five years.
IREDA Chairman & Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das said the MoU will contribute to achieving the government's target of reducing carbon emission to 33 per cent by 2030.
"By signing the MoU, IREDA will continue to enhance the cooperation and coordination with NEEPCO, working together to promote further progress on renewable energy development and addressing climate change," Das said.
Earlier, IREDA has signed MoUs with SJVN, NHPC and TANGEDCO.
The company is looking forward to extending its consultancy and advisory services to other PSUs as well as private organisations to develop the renewable energy sector. IREDA and NEEPCO are under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy and Ministry of Power, respectively.
The MoU was signed by Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA and Vinod Kumar Singh, CMD, NEEPCO.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...